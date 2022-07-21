  1. Politics
Jul 21, 2022, 4:22 PM

Russian envoy to Tehran:

Iran experience in evading sanctions can be useful for Russia

Iran experience in evading sanctions can be useful for Russia

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Russian Ambassador to Iran says Iran's experience in evading the illegal western sanctions can be useful and instructive for Russia.

Saying that Iran's experience in nueteralizing sanctions can be useful for Russian officials, Levan Jagarian added that his country is discussing this issue with Iran.

The Russian diplomat said that consultations with Iranian partners regarding Western sanctions have been going on for a long time, according to Russia's RIA Novosti.

As they say, the Iranian have become skilled in evading the illegal sanctions imposed by the West, the Russian envoy to Tehran said.

According to the report, the Kremlin had previously said that Russia and Iran have the opportunity to cooperate in a way to minimize the impact of sanctions.

The two countries of Iran and Russia are ready to establish a strategic partnership, and Moscow can learn lessons from Tehran to shape its identity without relying on the West, Ria had reported before Putin's recent visit to Tehran. 

RHM/FNA14010430000340

News Code 189321
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189321/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News