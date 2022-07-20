7th package of EU sanctions against Russia to come into force

"This package will be approved by the EU Council within the framework of the written procedure that will end tomorrow at 10:00 am [11:00 am Moscow time].

Sanctions will come into force tomorrow after the publication in the EU official journal," the Permanent Representation said, TASS news agency reported.

According to European sources and mass media reports, the seventh package of sanctions comprises the ban on gold purchases from Russia in the form of semi-finished products and scrap.

Certain categories will be added to the list of dual-use goods and technologies.

The black list of the EU will comprise 48 more Russian nationals and organizations. Sanctions also comprise clarifications on restrictions of financial operations of Russia and Russian companies.

All the sanctions currently in effect against Russia will be extended for six months by this decision.

After the Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, the Western countries led by thew United states and UK imposed tough sanction on the country while the sanction have backfired on them in the form of high inflation rate in the West.

