The White House National Security Advisor announced in an interview with Fox News on Monday, stating, "Zelensky is not ready for peace talks."

Waltz said that continuing the war in the spirit of the First World War is a "path to nowhere," but the White House does not see Zelensky's willingness to make the compromises necessary to end hostilities.

He says that the president of Ukraine "missed the chance to economically link the United States and Ukraine for a generation to come."

At the same time, Waltz said that Trump is open to resuming negotiations with Zelensky on natural resources, but only on condition that he changes his position.

Adviser to the US President Waltz says that Zelensky tried to renegotiate the already agreed deal on rare earths, provoking a conflict with the United States.

