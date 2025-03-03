IAEA Board of Governors to discuss Grossi’s report on Iran

The Board of Governors (BoG) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) kicked off its regular meeting in Vienna, Austria.

The meeting will continue until Friday. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi’s report on Iran’s nuclear program is scheduled to be presented.

Representatives from 35 member states of the BoG are set to discuss various issues, including nuclear safety, the implementation of the Safeguards Agreements, as well as research and scientific activities.

A key item on the agenda is the review of Grossi’s report on the supervision and verification of Iranian nuclear activities within the framework of the Safeguard Agreements and the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

In its previous meeting, the BoG approved a resolution proposed by Britain, Germany, France, and the United States regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. The resolution called on Tehran to take immediate and necessary measures to address outstanding issues related to the Safeguards Agreement without referencing Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA.

The resolution also urged the Islamic Republic to provide the UN nuclear watchdog with data and documents required for access to sites and materials identified by the organization’s inspectors. Iran described the resolution as unconstructive and politicized, noting that the IAEA has verified the country’s nuclear industry.

Nevertheless, IAEA inspectors have, time and again, visited Iranian nuclear facilities and have found no evidence to suggest a diversion from Iran’s peaceful program. Tehran underscored its cooperation with the organization in accordance with the Safeguards Agreement and believes that the remaining issues can be resolved through a technical and non-political approach.

