https://en.mehrnews.com/news/229198/ Mar 3, 2025, 9:28 PM News ID 229198 Sports Sports Mar 3, 2025, 9:28 PM Esteghlal, Al Nassr draw in AFC Champions League TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Iran's Esteghlal and Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr shared spoils in a Monday match here in Tehran in the AFC Champions League. This item is being updated... News ID 229198 Kamal Iranidoost کپی شد Related News Miodrag Bozovic named Esteghlal coach Persepolis, Al Nassr share spoils in 2024/25 ACL Elite Tags Iran-Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr Esteghlal FC
Your Comment