  1. Sports
Mar 3, 2025, 9:28 PM

Esteghlal, Al Nassr draw in AFC Champions League

Esteghlal, Al Nassr draw in AFC Champions League

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Iran's Esteghlal and Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr shared spoils in a Monday match here in Tehran in the AFC Champions League.

This item is being updated...

News ID 229198
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News