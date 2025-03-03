Unmanned jets aboard IRGC Navy’s drone carrier fit for combat

The Martyr Baqeri drone carrier joined the IRGC Navy’s fleet on February 6. The warship has been designed as a mobile maritime platform for conducting drone and helicopter missions across the oceans.

The drone carrier has been equipped with two models of the pilotless version of Iran’s homegrown stealth fighter jet “Qaher (Conqueror)”.

The new unmanned warplane, named “JAS 313”, has jet engines.

Two versions of JAS 313, with differences in size, took off from the drone carrier on February 6.

Speaking to Tasnim, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said the bigger version of JAS 313 is equipped with a jet engine that allows the aircraft to conduct missions at high velocities.

The unmanned warplane has a flight endurance of an hour, the commander said.

He noted that the two models of JAS 313 are designed to carry out reconnaissance and bombardment operations for the IRGC Navy.

The Iranian fighter jet Qaher-313 was unveiled in February 2013. The single-seat stealth fighter jet can take off and land on short runways.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

MNA/