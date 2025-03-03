Iranian armed forces fully prepared to confront threats

Speaking at a local ceremony in Tehran on Monday, he noted that the recent military exercises have caused people of the country to know how highly Iranian armed forces are ready to confront any threat.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Sayyari pointed to the successful launch of Zolfaqar 1403 military exercise carried out recently in the country and stated that the military exercise showed that Iranian armed forces are fully prepared to confront any threats waged against the country with utmost power.

Enhancing the defense and deterrence capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army to counter any current and future threats was cited as the main aim behind launching the military exercise.

The Armed Forces of the country, with the support of nation, are always on the scene to defend the territorial integrity of the country, he noted.

