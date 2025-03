After the impeachment of Hemmati by the Parliament earlier today, Rahmatollah Akrami became the acting Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance at the order of President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday afternoon.

Akrami previously served as deputy economy minister under Hemmati at the head of the Financial Supervision and the Treasury Department at the ministry.

He was also the acting economy minister for 2 months, from September to November 2018.

