Iran Army conducts over 160 special ops during Zolfaqar drill

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, said on Monday that the Armed Forces made great efforts to obtain the drills’ major objectives., Press TV reported.

The Iranian Army held the Zolfaqar 1403 large-scale military exercise late in February in an area along the strategic Makran coastline in the southern part of the country, the Sea of Oman, and the northern tip of the Indian Ocean, extending up to the 10-degree latitude.

Various infantry, armored and mechanized units, air defense systems, unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned surface vessels (USVs) as well as air force strategic bombers for logistical support participated in the drills.

Sayyari said the maneuvers were staged in a vast area in the presence of a large number of forces from various units with very high mobility and diverse equipment.

He said not even a little incident occurred during the exercises despite all activities and the numerous launches on land, air, sea and underwater.

“This reflects the high precision and skill of the personnel of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army in conducting combat operations,” Sayyari said.

He said Zolfaqar 1403 drills achieved its ultimate goal to enhance the defensive and deterrent power of Iran’s Army to confront any current and future threat.

The top commander said the successful drills have raised the Iranian people’s morale and made them become aware of the Armed Forces’ high level of preparedness in the face of any threat.

Iran’s Armed Forces with the support of people are always ready to defend the country’s territorial integrity and the Islamic Revolution, he said, adding that such capabilities will certainly improve in the future.

Iranian military forces hold routine exercises according to a detailed schedule in various parts of the country in order to test their weaponry and equipment and evaluate their combat preparedness.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiations.

MNA