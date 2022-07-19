  1. Politics
Jul 19, 2022, 10:19 AM

Raeisi officially welcomes Erdogan in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday officially welcomed his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sa'dabad Complex.

The President of Turkiye arrived in Tehran to participate in the tripartite meeting of heads of states of the Astana Format, which will be held today in Tehran.

The presidents of Iran, Turkey, and Russia will discuss the peace process in Syria.

Erdogan is visiting Tehran at the invitation of the Iranian President.

During his trip, Erdogan is expected to meet with senior Iranian officials and discuss bilateral cooperation and review the latest developments in the region and the world.

