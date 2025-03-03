  1. Politics
Mar 3, 2025, 1:01 PM

Iran reacts to Trump, Zelensky clash

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson has reacted to the recent verbal clash between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, emphasizing that nations should not rely on external powers for maintaining security.

“In West Asia, particularly in the Persian Gulf, countries must rely on their own internal and regional capabilities to ensure security. No third party can be trusted or depended upon in this regard,” Baghaei stated.

The senior Iranian diplomat made the remarks while speaking at his press conference on Monday morning.

“We have always emphasized that security is not an imported commodity,” he added.

From an international law and relations perspective, recent events serve as a warning sign. “They raise a fundamental question: Are we witnessing a return to the 19th century, when power, intimidation, and coercion dictated international interactions?” he condluded.

