Iran, Cambodia to ink MoU in sports

Iran's National Olympic Committee (NOC) Mahmoud Khosravivafa is in Phnom Penh to attend the 41st Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly.

The Iranian official made the remarks in a meeting with Cambodian Tourism Minister Thong Khon and the president of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) Vath Chamroeun, terming

Iran as a leading country in various sports branches in Asia and the world.

Both sides vowed to ink an MoU in the area of sports in the future.

During the meeting, Khosravivafa officially invited his counterpart to pay a visit to Iran to get familiar with the sporting infrastructure and potential of Iran’s sports.

AMK/IRN84901730