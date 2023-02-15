Russia keen on coop. with Iran in field of traditional sports

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, who has traveled to Iran, met with his Iranian counterpart Hamid Sajadi in the Ministry of Sport and Youth on Wednesday.

Hailing Iran's cooperation with Russia in the field of sports, Matytsin said that Iran has always had the necessary cooperation with Russia on various occasions.

The memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and Russia in the field of sports will strengthen the relationship between the two countries more than ever, the Russian Sports Minister said.

"A bright prospect is waiting for the sport of Iran and Russia. Fortunately, we see that there is close cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Russia," he said.

Given the cruel international sanctions imposed on Russia's sports, the country can neutralize the effect of these pressures with the help of friendly and brotherly countries like Iran, he said.

As Russia pays special attention to Paralympic sports, the country is ready to cooperate with Iran in this field as well, he said.

Referring to Iran's proposal over establishing Zoorkhaneh (a traditional Iranian sports club) in Russia, he said that Russia is very eager to cooperate with Iran in the field of traditional sports.

