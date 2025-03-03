Lebanese Pres. Aoun arrives in Riyadh on his foreign visit

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Aoun and his accompanying delegation were received by Deputy Emir of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman. local Saudi Arabia media reported. Those who attended the reception also included Minister of Commerce Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi (Accompanying Minister), Prince Yazid Al-Farhan, advisor to minister of foreign affairs for Lebanese affairs, Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari and Lebanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Fawzi Kabbara. The Lebanese president is accompanied by Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji.

Aoun said, shortly after his arrival in Riyadh, that he is looking forward with great hope to the talks that he will hold with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the evening. "The talks will pave the way for a subsequent visit during which agreements could be signed to enhance cooperation between the two countries. The visit is an opportunity to emphasize the depth of Lebanese-Saudi relations and is also an occasion to express Lebanon's appreciation for the role played by the Kingdom in supporting Lebanon's stability, safety and regularity of the work of its constitutional institutions," he said.

On January 11, the Crown Prince made a phone call with Aoun, congratulating him on his election as president of Lebanon, and inviting him to visit the Kingdom. Aoun, the former Lebanese army chief was elected in January. The president had previously announced that his first official foreign trip would be to Saudi Arabia.

MNA