Iran center of dynamic diplomacy: Amir-Abdollahian

"Upcoming mtgs btw Presidents of Iran, Russia, Turkey in Tehran will provide opportunity to further boost relations & develop economic cooperation; focus on security of the region via political solution & not to resort to war;& to ensure food security," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet on Monday.

"I.R.Iran is center of dynamic diplomacy," he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Tehran on Monday evening to participate in the tripartite meeting of the heads of the guarantors' states of the Astana process, which will be held in Tehran today.

The presidents of Iran, Turkey and Russia will discuss the peace process in Syria. The three presidents are expected to discuss recent developments in Syria and the fight against terrorism, the ISIL and the PKK, and the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to Syria.

It was reported earlier on Monday that Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will arrive in Tehran on Tuesday while the Astana Summit on the peace process in Syria will be going on.

The Astana talks for peace in Syria were launched in 2017 at the initiative of these three countries. Its meetings also contribute to the advancement of the United Nations-led diplomatic process in Geneva.

