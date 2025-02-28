Book on God’s Month: "Ramadan in Iranian Folklore" 

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is significant in Iranian culture, transforming the atmosphere of cities with colorful lights and floral patterns. This year, Ramadan will likely start in Iran on Sunday, March 2.

The book "Ramadan in Iranian Folklore" covers topics such as pre-Ramadan preparations, fasting practices, prayers, Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Destiny), and Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Before Ramadan, people engage in rituals to welcome the holy month, including cleaning their homes, purchasing special foods, and fostering a spiritual atmosphere in their communities.

The book highlights how these activities build anticipation and readiness for the month.

Fasting is a fundamental aspect of Ramadan. The book outlines the rituals associated with fasting, such as the pre-dawn meal known as "Sahar" and breaking the fast at sunset with "Iftar."

It also discusses common foods, the communal nature of these meals, and the spiritual significance of fasting.

During Ramadan, Muslims increase their prayers, Quran recitation, and special invocations. The book details different prayers, including the nightly Taraweeh prayers, and emphasizes the importance of seeking forgiveness and spiritual growth.

Laylat al-Qadr, the holiest night of Ramadan, is believed to be when the Quran was revealed. The book explores customs related to this night, including extended prayers, Quran recitation, and acts of charity.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, celebrated with communal prayers, feasting, and gift-giving. The book describes Eid traditions, such as wearing new clothes, visiting family and friends, and sharing special foods.

Overall, the book provides a comprehensive look at Ramadan celebrations in Iranian culture, emphasizing both religious and social aspects. It showcases the unity, devotion, and rich cultural heritage that emerged during this special time.

The author examines the customs associated with Ramadan across various Iranian provinces, detailing preparations for Ramadan and the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, highlighting regional variations.

The book elaborates on customs from provinces such as Markazi, Yazd, Kerman, Fars, Khorasan, Kordestan, Larestan, and Gilan.

Ramadan in Iran

During the fasting month, Iranians greet each other with "Ramadan Mubarak," meaning "Happy Ramadan."

To observe the month, individuals rise early for a light pre-fast meal, known as 'Sahari,' and gather for the more elaborate 'Iftar' at sunset.

Fasting occurs between Sahari and Iftar, with public eating prohibited during daylight hours.

Mosques become hubs of activity, with volunteers distributing food and Iftar to those in need.

Numerous religious rituals take place, including communal prayers, Quran recitations, and teachings from religious leaders.

The last ten days of Ramadan are particularly significant, as they commemorate the revelation of the Quran during Laylat al-Qadr.

