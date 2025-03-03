Gaza death toll nears 48,400 amid Israeli ceasefire violation

A ministry statement said that the toll included five people killed by Israeli army fire and four bodies recovered from the rubble in the last 48 hours.

According to the ministry, 21 more injured Palestinians were transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 111,824 in the Israeli onslaught, Anadolu news agency reported.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza local authorities reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

Israel halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday, hours after the expiry of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement, and refused to enter talks for the deal’s second phase.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

