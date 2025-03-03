  1. World
Russia foils terror plot in metro station: (+Video)

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – The Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation thwarted a terrorist attack targeted Moscow metro station.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) tried to arrest one Russian citizen who had conducted reconnaissance and purchased components to make explosive devices to blast a religious Jewish institution in the Moscow region and the capital's metro facility, the FSB said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported. 

"During the arrest, the criminal offered armed resistance to the officers of the FSB of Russia and as a result was neutralized by return fire," it said.

The suspect, a native from a Central Asian country, planned to go to Afghanistan after committing the attacks and join an international terrorist organization, said the FSB

