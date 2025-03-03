Russia foils terror plot in metro station: (+Video)

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) tried to arrest one Russian citizen who had conducted reconnaissance and purchased components to make explosive devices to blast a religious Jewish institution in the Moscow region and the capital's metro facility, the FSB said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

"During the arrest, the criminal offered armed resistance to the officers of the FSB of Russia and as a result was neutralized by return fire," it said.

The suspect, a native from a Central Asian country, planned to go to Afghanistan after committing the attacks and join an international terrorist organization, said the FSB

MNA