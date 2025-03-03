Iran envoy sympathizes with Pakistan terrorist attack victims

Following the terrorist attack happened last Friday March 01 at Darul Uloom Haqqania Religious School in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, which resulted in the assassination of Maulana Hamid ul Haq the head of this major religious center, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam expressed his condolences to the survivors of the terrorist attack while attending the Darul Uloom Haqqania Religious School.

Reza Amiri Moghadam and his accompanying delegation met with Maulana Abdul Haq Sani, the son of Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, and expressed their sympathy and condolences following the assassination of Maulana Hamid ul Haq.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a religious school in Peshawar, Pakistan, which occurred during Friday prayers and resulted in multiple casualties.

Earlier on Friday, March 01, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei condemned the terrorist attack on the Darul Uloom Haqqania religious school in Peshawar, Pakistan, during Friday prayers, which led to several deaths and injuries.

Baghaei extended condolences to the victims’ families and the government and people of Pakistan, wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

Reaffirming Iran’s principled stance against all forms of terrorism and violent extremism, the spokesperson emphasized that preventing and countering such heinous acts require regional cooperation and continuous efforts to combat the perpetrators, organizers, and financial sponsors of terrorism.

