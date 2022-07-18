Biden openly declared affiliation to Zionism on recent visit

Seyyed Abdulmalik made the remarks in a televised speech on Sunday in commemoration of Eid al-Ghadir, which marks the anniversary of the appointment of Imam Ali (AS) by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as his successor almost 14 centuries ago, according to Yemeni Al-Masirah TV website.

He said Biden made his West Asia tour in hope of being treated by everyone as the one who leads humanity around the globe.

“However, he has openly declared his affiliation to Zionism,” he said. “The US is a follower of Zionism and is reflecting its orientations and positions.”

Sayyed Abdulmalik said mercenary regimes in the region have misled the Islamic Ummah on the issue of distinguishing friend from foe, adding, “These regimes introduce the Zionists as those whose leadership and rule must be accepted by the Islamic Ummah.”

Houthi warned against plots by hypocrite elements to present the enemies of Israel as the main enemy of the Islamic Ummah, saying, “This is a very dangerous deviation.”

He also said Takfiri terrorist groups in the region are going in the same direction that serves the Zionists.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansarullah leader called for putting an end to the dominance of global arrogance and their influence on Muslim nations, stressing the importance of righteous governance.

MNA/PR