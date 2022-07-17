Biden, Emirati pres. discuss boosting security, military coop

US President Joe Biden and the president of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed their desire to deepen intensive security cooperation, claiming that such cooperation will lead to regional peace and stability.

In the meeting on the sidelines of the Jeddah summit, Washington and Abu Dhabi reaffirmed their commitment to deepening intensive security cooperation and the so-called joint mission to fight terrorism and extremism.

Also, the two sides emphasized their commitment to end tensions and conflicts in other parts of the West Asian region, except for Yemen, using the inclusive diplomatic situation.

The US president also claimed that his country is committed to protecting the UAE from terrorist attacks and other hostile acts, including attacks on civilian targets.

The Emirati president for his part emphasized that the United States is the UAE’s main partner regarding the issue of security.

