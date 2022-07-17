  1. Politics
Biden visited region to serve occupiers' interests: Al-Houthi

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – A member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council said that US president Joe Biden just like the former US presidents visited the Middle East to serve and support Israel with Muslim’s money.

Speaking on Sunday at a ceremony held for Eid al-Ghadir in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a, a member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council Mohammed Ali al-Houthi pointed to the Arab leaders meeting with the US President Joe Biden in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and stated that the participants of the Jeddah meeting, should know none of the former US presidents, visited the region to serve Arabs and Muslims, but they came to the region to serve the Jews and work to strengthen the Zionist regime of Israel, with the money of Arabs and Muslims.

Al-Houthi added،” We condemn all the results of the failed meeting in Jeddah, which was only aimed at supporting the Zionist regime”.

The Yemeni politician further said that Yesterday's meeting in Jeddah was held in the interest of the Occupying regime and it had nothing to do with Muslims interests by any means.

He noted،” we will continue to fight as we did in past and we do not fear them.”

