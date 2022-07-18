People in Turkey's Hatay, Diyarbakir celebrate Ghadir

The Turkish people in Hatay province celeberated the Eid-Al-Ghadir, which marks the day when the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) -- the first Shia Imam as his successor and Muslims’ next leader.

On the occassion, Hatay people usually cook special food called "Hirisi", which was made by mixing the sacrificial meat with wheat and cooking it in large cauldrons and distribute the food among the people of their neighborhood, especially the low-income families.

They go to holy sites and light up and burn frankincense there and pray there, the website Heber Turk reported.

On the occasion of the Eid Al-Gadir, many tradesmen and shopkeepers in the city did not open their workplaces and joined the celebrations.

Also ‎in Diyarbakir in the east celeberated the Eid-Al-Ghadir by distrbuting assistance "Ihsan".