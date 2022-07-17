Erdogan to hold meeting with Putin in Tehran: Turkiye

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Iran for a two-day official visit to discuss bilateral and global issues with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi, a statement by the Turkish presidency said Sunday, according to Daily Sabah.

The president will visit Iran on Monday and will attend a number of meetings, and co-chair the seventh meeting of the Turkish-Iranian High-Level Cooperation Council with Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi on July 19. The meeting will touch upon an extensive evaluation of Turkey-Iran relations and analyze bilateral steps to be taken to enhance ties further.

The statement added that Erdogan will also attend a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin under the scope of the Astana process.

The president will also attend a bilateral meeting with Putin on the summit's sidelines.

The Astana talks for peace in Syria were launched in 2017 at the initiative of these three countries. Its meetings also contribute to the advancement of the United Nations-led diplomatic process in Geneva.

