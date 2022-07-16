  1. Politics
Tehran to host 7th round of Astana Summit on Tue.

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – The Seventh Summit of leaders of guarantor states of peace in Syrian known as the Astana Peace Process will be held in Tehran on Tuesday evening with the participation of presidents of Iran, Russia and Türkiye.

The First Summit of leaders of guarantor countries of Astana Peace Process, which had been held in Astana of Kazakhstan following the preliminary meetings attended by the involved parties and representatives of Iran, Russia and Türkiye to restore a ceasefire and find a political solution to Syrian crisis, was established in Russian port city of Sochi on Dec. 2017 with the participation of presidents of Iran, Russia and Türkiye.

Turkish President will travel to Tehran on Monday evening for an official bilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart, as well as participation in the 7th summit of the guarantor countries of the Astana process.

