  1. Politics
Jul 18, 2022, 4:00 PM

Tehran Mehrabad airport:

Mehrabad to host 20 planes with Turkish, Russians on board

Mehrabad to host 20 planes with Turkish, Russians on board

TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – The Director General of Tehran Mehrabad Airport said Monday that as many as 20 large passenger planes will land at Tehran's airport later today and tommorrow.

Ebrahim Moradi pointed to the upcoming trip of the presidents of Turkey and Russia to Iran to participate in the tripartite Iran-Turkey-Russia meeting, and said: Mehrabad airport colleagues are hosting high-ranking Russia and Turkey guesrs these days.

Moradi continued that in that regard, more than 20 large aircraft in different variants will arrive at and take off from Mehrabad Airport today and tomorrow.

The director manager added that Mehrabad airport employees in various departments and in all related organizations will make utmost efforts to host the guests in the best way possible.

MNA/FNA14010427000311

News Code 189205
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189205/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News