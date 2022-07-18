Mehrabad to host 20 planes with Turkish, Russians on board

Ebrahim Moradi pointed to the upcoming trip of the presidents of Turkey and Russia to Iran to participate in the tripartite Iran-Turkey-Russia meeting, and said: Mehrabad airport colleagues are hosting high-ranking Russia and Turkey guesrs these days.

Moradi continued that in that regard, more than 20 large aircraft in different variants will arrive at and take off from Mehrabad Airport today and tomorrow.

The director manager added that Mehrabad airport employees in various departments and in all related organizations will make utmost efforts to host the guests in the best way possible.

MNA/FNA14010427000311