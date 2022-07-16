  1. Economy
Taliban says to pay Iran for electricity imports

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Taliban Acting Minister of Energy and Water Mulla Abdul Latif Mansur said Afghanistan will pay for the energy unpaid bills to Iran soon.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Deputy Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Seyyed Hassan Mortazavi on Saturday and stated that efforts are underway to pay Iran's share of water from Helmand River (Hirmand) in addition to providing water for irrigation use.

In 25th meeting of Helmand River Joint Commission, it was agreed to install 3 special devices to measure the water level between Iran and Afghanistan, and for this reason, technical delegations between the two countries must cooperate with each other in the relevant field, he added.

There is not major concern about paying off money to Iran for importing energy, Mansur reiterated.

Iran’s Deputy Ambassador to Kabul, for his part, expressed his sympathy with the survivors in recent devastating earthquake in Afghanistan and stressed that Islamic Republic of Iran will not side with any anti-Taliban armed groups.

