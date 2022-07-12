Taliban rejects reports on skirmishes at borders with Iran

According to the reports, local governments have rejected any news published by some Afghan media about the border clashes between Iranian and Taliban forces in the suburb of Kang District in Nimruz province on Monday afternoon.

This is while local sources in Kang District had reported some clashes over pieces of land between Iranian border guards and the Taliban forces.

The Afghan media which are mostly foreign-based have always sought to stir violence between Iran and Afghanistan and those media usually try to exaggerate the issues.

A security source in Nimruz province told the Iranian media that after the arrival of a lorry that was carrying oil-related materials on Afghanistan's soil to unload its shipment in Nimruz province, some tensions emerged between the Iranian and Taliban forces.

Meanwhile, the Taliban's head of information and culture office in Nimruz province said that yesterday’s tensions took place over a misunderstanding between Iranian border guards and the Taliban, adding that the situation is calm now.

