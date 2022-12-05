  1. Economy
It is time for Iran, Afghanistan to increase economic trade

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – The Iranian deputy ambassador to Kabul and Taliban's acting Minister of Foreign Affair discussed the promotion of trade ties between Iran and Afghanistan.

Seyyed Hassan Mortazavi met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Taliban's acting Foreign Minister to discuss Afghanistan's most important issues, including the development of economic relations.

Muttaqi said in the meeting that it is time for Iran and Afghanistan to increase economic trade with each other.

He also called on the Iranian side to facilitate trade and the transit of goods.

Referring to the arrival of the winter, the Taliban foreign minister emphasized the country's need to import essential goods and needed items from Iran.

Mortazavi also promised Afghanistan to provide the necessary cooperation regarding the growth of trade between Tehran and Kabul.

