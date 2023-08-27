Iran delegation, Taliban top diplomat discuss security issues

The Iranian delegation, headed by Javad Karimi-Ghodousi, met with Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, Deputy Spokesman of Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on his X account.

In this meeting, various issues including border security, the fight against drug trafficking, prevention of smuggling, and trade were discussed in detail.

Afghanistan is a good market for Iranian industries, therefore it is necessary for Afghanistan and Iran to create more facilities in the trade and transit sector and make optimal use of this opportunity, Muttaqi emphasized.

Iranian parliament members said that the two sides should work continuously and jointly to prevent smuggling, manage border problems prevent the movement of unauthorized persons, and find a solution.

They also expressed Iran's readiness to share its experiences in various cases with the Taliban.

