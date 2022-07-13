Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry SpokesmanNasser Kanaani briefed on the latest Iranian foreign policy developments and answered a number of questions put forward by the journalists.

Iran calls on Taliban to ensure borders security

Noting that the security of Iran-Afghanistan borders is very important for the expansion of trade relations, Kanaani stressed that the situation in Afghanistan is understandable, but Iran expects the authorities of Afghanistan's governing body to ensure the security of common borders and to respond positively to Iran's efforts and goodwill to hold joint meetings to create security.

Kanaani made the remarks referring to the recent conflicts that broke out between the border guards of Iran and Afghanistan.

Iran's position in negotiations on lifting sanctions 'clear'

Answering a question about the French President's allegations (that accused Iran of resorting to delaying tactics and returning to previous positions in the Doha negotiations), the senior Iranian diplomat stated that Iran's position in the negotiations on lifting the sanctions is clear.

"Iran's clear message is that we are committed to the process of multilateral diplomacy to resolve disputes," he added.

