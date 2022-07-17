Biden risks impeachment if Democrats lose both House, Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November.

If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction, News Week reported.

In January, Republican Senator Ted Cruz said there would be "multiple grounds" for impeaching Biden, while in April, Republican Representative Ken Buck told a virtual meeting that the House Judiciary Committee would "hold the hearings to determine whether impeachment is appropriate. We'll vote on impeachment. And then it will be presented to the full House."

A University of Massachusetts Amherst poll published in May found that 68 percent of Republicans and 66 percent of conservatives wanted Biden to be impeached if Republicans take the House, while 53 percent of Republicans believed a GOP-led House would impeach him.

Articles of impeachment can be passed by a simple majority vote in the House but a president can only be removed by a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate. This has never happened and it appears unlikely Republicans will have the necessary number of seats in 2023.

However, former President Donald Trump was impeached twice - in 2020 and 2021 - and on both occasions, he was acquitted by the Senate. There is nothing to prevent a Republican-led House from voting on articles of impeachment even if there is little chance of conviction.

RHM/PR