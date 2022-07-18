Iran FM thanks Iraq for efforts to advance regional dialogue

Hossein Amir-ABdollahian. the foreign minister of Iran, and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein held a phone conversation to discuss issues of mutual interest in the field of bilateral relations as well as other regional issues, including the process of talks between Tehran and Riyadh.

Amir-Abdollahian congratulated his Iraqi counterpart on the Islamic occasions of Eid-al-Adha and Eid Al-Ghadir.

The top Iranian diplomat further appreciated Iraq's efforts and constructive role in the formation and advancement of regional dialogues in order to strengthen stability, security and development in the region and voiced Iran's readiness to continue consultations and exchange views with its Iraqi counterpart in order to pursue issues that both sides attach importance to in different bilateral and regional areas.

Fuadd Hossein, for his part, congratulated his Iranian counterpart on the Eid, and pointed to the presence of Iraq in the recent Jeddah Summit, sharing his assessment of this meeting with Amir-Abdollahian.

He also said that the Iraqi government in the Jeddah Summit conducted the talks and consultations necessary for regional cooperation, and that his country will continue its efforts to strengthen peace and stability in the region.

KI/5540955