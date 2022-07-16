  1. Politics
Heads of three branches of government hold regular meeting

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Heads of three branches of the Iranian government met in Presidential Office on Saturday to discuss ongoing issues in the country, the necessity of cooperation between them, and regional developments.

President Ebrahim Raeisi welcomed Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary head Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i in Presidential Office on Saturday to discuss ongoing issues in the country, the necessity of cooperation between them, and regional developments.

According to the "President.ir", also in the meeting, the necessity of economic and commercial cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the countries in the region with prioritizing the neighboring countries was emphasized.

