Iran summons Swedish envoy to protest verdict on ex-official

The director of the Western Europe Division III of the Iranian foreign ministry summoned the Swedish diplomat in the absence of Sweden's ambassador to Tehran on Thursday after the court issued the conviction against Nouri, a former Iranian judiciary official.

The Swedish diplomat was presented with an official protest note.

The Iranian foreign ministry diplomat called the sentence "illegal and contrary to the principles of the international law", calling the tribunal "incompetent" and the court proceedings "illegal".

He further blasted Sweden for its "selective approach towards terrorism" by giving credence to the MKO’s allegations against Nouri.

The Iranian foreign ministry diplomat further reminded that the Iranian citizen had been subjected to solitary confinement, as well as various other limitations and mental and physical pressures, calling the inhumane conditions "practical manifestation of torture and violation of the fundamental human rights".

He said the Swedish government was responsible for the violation of the Iranian citizen’s rights and the repercussions that his treatment would have on Sweden’s relations with the Islamic Republic.

The diplomat called on Stockholm to reverse Nouri's conviction, enable his immediate release, and compensate him for the dire conditions that he has been forced to suffer.

The Swedish diplomat said the Iranian citizen would be provided with the chance to appeal his conviction, and vowed to relay Iran’s protest at the case to the respective government.

On Thursday a Swedish court sentenced an Iranian citizen, who has been arrested on bogus charges, to life in prison.

The Swedish court has been described by Iran as illegal in the first place. Tehran slammed Nouri's detention and trial as “illegal,” calling for his immediate release.

On July 12, the Secretary of Iran High Council for Human Rights urged the UN to hold the Swedish government accountable for the illegal detention and trial of Nouri, while calling for his immediate release.

Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a phone call with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde, had stressed the immediate release of Nouri.

Nouri was arrested upon arrival at the Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and was immediately imprisoned on bogus charges.

He has been held in solitary confinement for over two years. Swedish prosecutors have requested the maximum penalty of life imprisonment for the former Iranian judiciary official, falsely accusing him of prisoner abuse in the 1980s.

The charges against Nouri stem from accusations leveled against him by members of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO).

