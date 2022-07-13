Iran has high potentials in various fields despite sanctions

He made the remarks in his meeting with the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov in Tashkent on Wednesday and hoped that the visit would be a turning point in broadening parliamentary ties between the two nations and governments of Iran and Uzbekistan.

The two countries of Iran and Uzbekistan enjoy high capacities to expand their bilateral ties in all fields, Ghalibaf emphasized.

Developing cooperation and interaction with neighboring and regional countries in various social, political, cultural, trade and security fields is the main policy of the 13th government under President Raeisi, he added.

Currently, ‘geostrategic’ conditions in the world and geopolitics in the region are very sensitive and it seems necessary that neighboring and regional states enhance the level of their cooperation with one another through unity, amity and empathy.

Iran attaches great importance to its relationship with the Republic of Uzbekistan so that Uzbekistan has great and unique capacities in terms of economy as well as historical and cultural records, he said, adding that cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan creates many opportunities for the two countries to develop bilateral cooperation, especially strengthening transit and transportation relations.

Emphasizing multilateral parliamentary cooperation, Ghalibaf said that the two countries must establish constructive and influential cooperation in Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Ismoilov, for his part, said that the two countries of Iran and Uzbekistan have been equipped with high facilities for developing their relations in scientific, economic, cultural, transport and energy fields.

He said that both Iranian and Uzbek officials are interested in developing bilateral ties so that the two countries can expand their relations in all fields, especially in the area of transport.

