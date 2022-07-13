Iran targeted $200bn trade with neighbors: Ghalibaf

Speaking in his meeting with Iranian producers and businesspersons residing in Uzbekistan, the capital of Tashkent on Wednesday, the Iranian parliament speaker stated that giant steps have been taken in line with boosting trade and economic activities with neighbors.

He proposed launching a logistics hub between the two countries of Iran and Uzbekistan in order to facilitate trade and economic activities.

Turning to the foreign policy of the 13th government under President Raeisi for increasing trade exchanges with regional countries and neighbors, Ghalibaf emphasized that the current administration intends to broaden trade and economic activities with neighbors in cooperation with the private sector along with enhancing cultural and economic activities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian Parliament Speaker pointed to the 7th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Program and said that the country is seriously determined to increase trade with countries of the region which has been emphasized by Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

He called on the government to pave suitable ways for the private sector in line with removing trade barriers.

Private sector of the country enjoys high capacities and potentials which can materialize most economic objectives of the country in the best form possible, Ghalibaf underlined.

Moreover, the country has high capacity in the field of technical and engineering services as well as knowledge-based field, he said, adding that Iran can get the lion’s share in Uzbekistan in this field.

Of $200 billion worth of trade targeted with neighboring countries, Iran can have a share of at least $2 billion trade with Uzbekistan, he ended.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf departed for Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Tuesday at the official invitation of Uzbekistan parliamentary officials and at the head of an Iranian delegation.

