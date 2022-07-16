Turkish President Erdogan to visit Iran for bilateral talks

At the head of a high-ranking delegation of political and economic officials of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Tehran on Monday evening at the official invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

He will officially be welcomed by his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday morning at the Saadabad Historical Complex.

He is scheduled to meet with Ebrahim Raeisi and participate in the seventh meeting of the Iran-Türkiye High Cooperation Council.

His visit coincides with the visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iran.

Last Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Putin would travel to Iran.

According to him, a trilateral meeting between the Iranian President and his Russian and Turkish counterparts will be held in Tehran.

The Russian President is set to hold bilateral meetings with Raeisi and other Iranian officials.

ZZ/5539562