Swedish court violates principles of Intl law in Nouri's case

A Swedish court on Thursday sentenced the Iranian citizen to life in prison.

Hamid Nouri, who was arrested upon arrival at the Stockholm Airport in November 2019, has been held in solitary confinement for over two years.

He has vehemently rejected allegations leveled against him at the behest of the MEK terrorist group.

Masoumifar wrote in a Swedish newspaper that the Swedish legal system has violated the most basic principles of international law, calling the verdict “unfounded and political.”

Pointing to some failures in applying legal procedures in the case of Hamid Nouri such as a thorough investigation by the prosecutor, prosecuting the case at the alleged crime scene, allowing witnesses introduced by the defendant to testify in the court, and lack of contradictions in the witnesses’ testimonies, Masoumifar called the verdict “completely invalid” through a piece in the Swedish Expressen newspaper.

Referring to the necessity of the existence of an international crime to exercise international jurisdiction, Ahmad Masoumifar questioned the jurisdiction of the Swedish Court’s verdict in the case of the Iranian citizen Hamid Nouri.

“In addition, all witnesses who were given the floor in the court hearings are members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq terrorist group. The MEK had been designated a terrorist group by the US, Canada, and the European Union,” said the Iranian ambassador to Stockholm.

Referring to the previous warnings of Iranian representatives to the Swedish government to take legal measures without any political intentions, Ahmad Masoumifar asserted that the Iranian people believe that the actions taken by the Swedish judiciary are hostile and in favor of terrorists and enemies of the Iranian nation.

In the final part of his piece, Masoumifar wrote that Iran will not tolerate interference in national affairs or actions that threaten the country's sovereignty, independence, and national interests.

On Thursday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani rejected the Swedish court’s verdict as “unacceptable”, which he said was based on unfounded allegations made by the MEK terrorist group.

Kan’ani strongly condemned the “politicized verdict” based on “baseless and fabricated” allegations against Iran, its judiciary system, and Hamid Nouri.

Iranian foreign ministry summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires in protest at a Swedish court’s sentencing of a former Iranian official to life imprisonment on the baseless allegations leveled by the anti-Iran terrorist MKO cult.

On July 12, the Secretary of Iran High Council for Human Rights urged the UN to hold the Swedish government accountable for the illegal detention and trial of Nouri, while calling for his immediate release.

Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a phone call with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde, had stressed the immediate release of Nouri.

MNA/