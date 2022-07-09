Ghalibaf felicitates counterparts on Eid al-Adha

Saying that Eid al-Adha is a symbol of unity and solidarity for Muslims of every race, religion, and ethnicity, Ghalibaf stated, " hope that with the blessing of this great day, we will witness the establishment of lasting peace and security in all Islamic lands and the strengthening of friendship and brotherhood among Muslims."

I believe that the like-mindedness and discussions of parliamentarians can be effective in solving the existing problems of the Islamic world, and in this regard, I emphasize the readiness of the Islamic Council to strengthen and develop friendly relations between them.

He added that the discussions between parliamentarians can be effective in solving the existing problems of the Islamic world and emphasized the readiness of the Iranian parliament to strengthen and develop friendly relations between them.

Ghalibaf also wished health and success to his counterparts and their countries' governments.

MP/5534541