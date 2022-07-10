US continues to increase pressure until Iran returns to deal

"My administration will continue to increase diplomatic and economic pressure until Iran is ready to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, as I remain prepared to do," Biden claimed in his article published in Washington Post.

"With respect to Iran, we reunited with allies and partners in Europe and around the world to reverse our isolation; now it is Iran that is isolated until it returns to the nuclear deal my predecessor abandoned with no plan for what might replace it," he claimed.

This is while the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has repeatedly stated that Iran is serious about reaching a good, strong and lasting agreement, and if the United States is realistic, an agreement can be reached.

This was the US former President Donald Trump that unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and imposed new illegal sanctions on Tehran.

MP/PR