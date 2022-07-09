  1. Politics
Saudi FM, Borrell discuss JCPOA on sidelines of G20 summit

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Saudi Foreign Minister discussed developments related to JCPOA revival negotiations with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on e sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali.

In this meeting, the two sides reviewed relations between the Kingdom and the EU and ways to enhance and support them in all areas of cooperation and joint coordination, according to Arab News.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear program and developments in negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna.

Prince Faisal also held separate talks with his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franco Franca and his Argentinian counterpart Santiago Cafiero on the sidelines of the G20.

