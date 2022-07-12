Iran reacts to Joe Biden's remarks on JCPOA

Reacting to an article written by US President Joe Biden on the verge of his trip to the region, Nasser Kanaani stated that Joe Biden's remarks were in line with the same path as Trump's failed maximum pressure policy against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Noting that the previous US government, by unilaterally withdrawing from the JCPOA, seriously harmed the strategy of multilateral diplomacy to resolve disputes, the senior Iranian diplomat added that the current US administration is following Trump's approach by continuing to impose sanctions and economic pressure.

"A safer and more stable Middle East will be achieved only through America's action in ending the policy of divisiveness among the countries in the region, stopping the flow of weapons to the region, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, abandoning the policy of unconditional support for the Zionist regime and ending Iranophobia policy," Kanaani stressed.

Until these wrong and crisis-causing policies are not corrected, the US will be the main responsible for the instability in the West Asian region, he added.

Referring to the boast of the US president about defeating ISIL and curbing terrorism in the region, he added, "The statements of the former president and the former secretary of state of the United States regarding the origin of ISIL are contrary to Mr. Biden's statements. Meanwhile, the US government's action in the cowardly assassination of the Martyr Qassem Soleimani, the hero of the fight against ISIL and Takfiri terrorism, was the US' biggest contribution to ISIL and Takfiri terrorists."

Kanaani also considered the practical policy of the US government towards the Palestinian issue to be contrary to Biden's claim (that the United States is trying to establish stability and security in the West Asian region) and added that the Zionist regime is the biggest source of instability in the West Asian region, and the full-fledged support of the United States for this regime is the clearest reason for the invalidation of the US government's claim of pacifism.

Stressing that the points mentioned in Biden's article are a one-sided and unrealistic approach of the US government's policies in the West Asian region, Nasser Kanaani cited that if US statesmen really want stability and security in the West Asian region, it is better to understand the new realities of the world and avoid trying to impose American values ​​and unilateralism.

They should let the countries of the region take action to ensure their security based on their values, interests and realities and within the framework of regional cooperation, he added.

On the eve of his trip to the region, US President Joe Biden, in an article once again used rhetoric against Iran and claimed that if Iran does not return to the JCPOA, the economic pressure against Tehran will continue.

MP