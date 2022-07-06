Iran has no excessive demands in nuclear talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday held a joint press conference with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Thanking the Qatari foreign minister for holding good coordination between Iran's sports officials and the relevant officials of the World Cup, Amir-Abdollahian stated that he has held constructive discussions with Al-Thani about Tehran-Doha bilateral ties.

"In today's talks, the foreign minister of Qatar emphasized that there will be no problem for Iranian businessmen to stay in Qatar for a long time," the Iranian top diplomat stated, adding, "We talked about facilitating transportation and solving the problems of the corona situation that some Iranian barge owners were facing and we hope that these problems will be solved in this regard."

Saying that he had positive discussions regarding the need to strengthen regional mechanisms with the Qatari foreign minister, Amir-Abdollahian cited, "Qatar has played a positive role in this field and has taken positive steps in strengthening regional dialogues."

Appreciating the Qatari government's good hospitality in hosting the Doha talks last week, he noted that the Qatari Emir and the Al-Thani have put much effort for the progress of the talks.

"We are determined to reach a good, strong, and lasting agreement," Iran's foreign minister continued, adding that contrary to some media claims from the American side, Iran does not have any excessive demands in JCPOA.

"In the recent talks in Doha, one of the main issues we focused on is the issue of effective guarantees from the US in the field of anything that would affect Iran's full economic benefit from the JCPOA. Therefore, our demand is not excessive, but in the way of obtaining guarantees, the United States must commit that the Islamic Republic of Iran will enjoy the full benefits of the 2015 agreement. This is something that so far the American side has not been able to assure us of its realization. I emphasize once again that we have good intentions, we are logical negotiators and we are serious in this direction," Amir-Abdollahian stated.

The Qatari top diplomat, for his part, stated, "It is important that all parties and partners in neighboring countries make constructive efforts for nuclear successes and launching regional dialogues."

"We thank Iran for the trust it had in Qatar," Al-Thani added.

Emphasizing that Qatar supports regional talks, the Qatari foreign minister cited, "We always try to support these talks to reach an agreement that removes the concerns of all parties and to provide the ground for all parties to return to their commitments."

"The talks held between Iran and the countries of the Persian Gulf can have positive results for us, the flourishing relations between the countries of the region can benefit the nations," he continued.

