Qatar, France FMs discuss Iran nuclear deal

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties, and regional and international developments, especially Iran’s nuclear program.

Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that al-Thani and Colonna met in Paris and discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance relations between the two countries.

In this meeting, Qatari and French foreign ministers discussed the latest regional and international developments, especially Palestinian issue, Iran's nuclear program, developments in Libya, Lebanon, Ukraine, Chad and Afghanistan.

In addition, the two sides exchanged their views on some issues of mutual interest.

Foreign ministers of Qatar and France also emphasized the necessity of reviving the political process in the Palestinian issue and returning to compromise negotiations in order to realize a two-state solution in accordance with borders in 1967.

Qatari and French foreign ministers also emphasized the need to reach a fair agreement in the negotiation process to revive JCPOA and the need to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

MA/FNA14010421000923