Biden executor of Zionist regime plans, projects

"All the evidence shows that this trip [Biden's] was arranged by the Zionists and that the American president is implementing the programs and projects that the Zionist regime, as the main enemy of the nations of the region, has designed," said Ghalibaf on Tuesday at the opening session of the Parliament.

"Becoming the executor of Israeli policies in the region will be a historical and strategic mistake by the American president, which will end up being detrimental to the "Biden" government before anyone else," he added.

Referring to NATO's role in the Ukraine war by ignoring powerful geopolitical warnings, he said that now the same mistake is happening in the sensitive region of the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

Ghalibaf also urged the neighboring countries that have a common history and future with Iran to be extremely vigilant about any American-Israeli program that clearly aims to disturb the stability and order of the region.

Iran is a safe and reliable supporter of all its neighbors, he said, but it is equally sensitive to maintaining the security balance of the region and will not hesitate to defend the resources of the region against any conspiracy or attempt to destabilize it.

