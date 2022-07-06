  1. Iran
Iran, Kuwait to further cooperate to fight dust storms

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Iran's Vice-President and chief of the Department of Environment (DoE) Ali Salejegheh and the Kuwaiti officials called for further enhancing cooperation i the fight against dust storms.

Heading a technical-diplomatic delegation, Ali Salajegheh arrived in Kuwait to follow up on the immediate implementation of an agreement on the campaign against dust storms.

During the visit, an MoU was inked between Iran's head of DoH and the concerned Iraqi environment officials.

Organizing joint seminars and conferences, exchanging technicians and scientists, setting up a special workgroup, sharing scientific accomplishments in the field, management of the campaign, sharing experiences of the international organizations in this field, and timely warning system prior to the occurrence of dust storms are among the agreed topics.

