Iran, UAE sign a regional environmental MoU

Ali Salajegheh, the chairman of the Iranian Department of Environment and Mariam Almheiri, the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment held a meeting on the sideline of the regional meeting of the environmental ministers of regional countries in Tehran on Tuesday. During the meeting, the Iranian and the UAE officials signed an agreement on environmental cooperation.

Referring to the long-standing relations and the many cultural, economic and social mutuality of the two friendly and brotherly countries, Salajegheh stated that the regional meeting of environment ministers demonstrated that friendly and brotherly Muslim countries can cooperate with each other on many issues and are able to solve their problems without the presence of foreigners.

The Iranian official said the environment issue is a matter of concern for regional countries which can bring them closer to each other adding that all the countries in the region have come to the conclusion that the issue of the environment should be their first priority.

Ali Salajegheh added that the two countries have good experiences in managing environmental challenges, which they can share with each other.

He also considered the issue of dust storms as a threat to all countries in the region and said that the decisions made in the meeting can be implemented in the form of a regional convention.

Mariam Almheiri, for her part, expressed happiness with her visit to Iran and participating in the regional meeting of environment ministers. She also thanked and appreciated Iran for hosting the meeting.

The Emirati minister said that the two sides can share experiences and solutions with each other to tackle environmental challenges and exchange scientific and research achievements in this field.

