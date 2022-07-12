Protecting environment ‘essential, inevitable priority’

Speaking at the Regional Meeting of Ministers of Environment held in Tehran on Tuesday, he called on all responsible officials to take effective steps in preserving the environment apart from political inclinations.

He said that the preservation of the ecosystem and environment, which is the major concern of all people and countries especially countries of the region, is an inevitable priority in the contemporary world, adding that if the environment is not safe and peaceful for people, development and growth will not happen suitably and in some cases, it would even become a threat to human health.

President Raeisi went on to say that preservation of the environment is a very important issue for all creatures, stating that every development and growth should be considered as a result of paying due attention to the subject of the environment.

Earlier, Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi had obliged the Department of Environment (DoE) to diligently pursue the problem of sand- and dust storms through diplomacy and international forums as well as interaction with neighboring countries.

The Regional Meeting of Ministers of Environment was held with the participation of ministers of the environment and senior officials of 11 countries in the West Asian region.

MA/IRN84818609