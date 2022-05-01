Tehran ready to resume talks with Kuwait over Arash field

According to Al-Khaleej Online, Mohammad Irani, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kuwait, said in an iftar ceremony held by Iranain embassy on the occasion of International Quds Day that Iran is ready to resume talks with Kuwait on the Arash/al-Durra, which is a joint gas field between Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

He said that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had recently consulted by telephone with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, on the issue.

Irani also said that the official spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry had also announced that Iran is ready to resume talks with Kuwait on the matter.

The Iranian ambassador also said that the bilateral relations between Iran and Kuwait are at the highest level and this positive atmosphere lays the ground for discussion and consultation regarding the Arash/al-Durra gas field and reaching a solution.

Mohammad Irani said that there are bilateral preparations between Iran and Kuwait for cooperation in various fields.

He also announced that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will pay a visit to Kuwait, the exact date of which he hopes will be announced.

It is noteworthy that the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh criticized an agreement between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on the Arash gas field as illegal and said the deal is disapproved by Tehran.

